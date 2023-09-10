George Brabner

Sunday 10 September 2023 06:57

Nico Rosberg has said that he believes Max Verstappen cares about the records he is breaking in 2023 despite portraying the opposite image in the media.

Verstappen is already the holder of the record for the most wins, the most podiums and the most points in a single Formula 1 season – to name just three of his most impressive records.

Having broken Vettel's record of nine consecutive race victories in the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutchman’s list of achievements is only expected to grow as the 2023 season continues, surpassing what has been set by F1 greats such as Michael Schumacher.

However, Verstappen’s attitude towards the records he has collected in his career thus far has caught the attention of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the German claimed: “We all care about records. Of course, and we think a lot about records. Even Max, who always says ‘no I don’t care about ten races.’”

Is Verstappen a hypocrite?

Verstappen celebrates his tenth win a row

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff controversially said that Verstappen’s new F1 record of the most consecutive wins is “for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway” in an interview with Sky Sports F1. However, Verstappen has seemingly taken pride in his on-track achievements.

He replicated Vettel’s 2013 celebration for taking nine victories in a row atop his RB-19 at Circuit Zandvoort, and added his own spin to the four-time champion’s iconic gesture at Monza, holding up both hands to signal ten wins.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rosberg criticised celebrations such as those show that, in reality, Verstappen does care about the records he holds.

“What does he do when he comes out the car? He puts both of his hands up and points to the world that that’s ten in a row and just before, he’s been saying that ‘I don’t care about ten, I just want to do a good race weekend.’ Even Max cares about records," he added.

