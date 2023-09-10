Vettel makes HISTORIC Red Bull return as Hamilton swipes at F1 legend and Alonso blasts 'lack of professionalism' - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Sunday 10 September 2023 00:27

Sebastian Vettel has once again taken the wheel of his RB7, carrying out a testing session in preparation for a demonstration run at the iconic Nurburgring.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton hits back with 'short-minded' claim after F1 legend alleged he had 'serious problems'

Lewis Hamilton has set a target for the type of person he aspires to be in response to comments made by Sir Jackie Stewart claiming that he “no longer has that hunger” showed earlier in the turbo hybrid era.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso BLASTS former team for 'lack of professionalism'

Fernando Alonso has cited a 'lack of professionalism' at Alpine when trying to get his contract sorted as one of the reasons why he decided to quit the team and join Aston Martin instead.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team set to bring HUGE upgrades to Austin using Red Bull as inspiration

Haas are reportedly set to bring a ‘B-spec’ 2023 car to the United States Grand Prix later this year, sporting a design inspired by Red Bull’s RB-19.

➡️ READ MORE

Engine chief suggests Ferrari won't repeat MISTAKE heading into new F1 era

Ferrari's Head of Power Unit, Enrico Gualtieri, has said that the lessons learned from 2014's huge engine regulation changes, will help the team's strategy for 2026.

➡️ READ MORE