F1 News Today: Verstappen told he is SLOWER than Hamilton as former Mercedes team-mate reveals ANGER and Vettel urged to remain in F1
F1 News
F1 News Today: Verstappen told he is SLOWER than Hamilton as former Mercedes team-mate reveals ANGER and Vettel urged to remain in F1
George Russell has snubbed Max Verstappen as the 'quickest' Formula 1 driver on the grid, instead opting to choose his Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Rosberg reveals ANGER towards Hamilton after iconic F1 race
Nico Rosberg has revealed how he hid his disappointment after losing out to Lewis Hamilton in a tight battle at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell insists Vettel still has VITAL role to play in F1
George Russell has admitted it would be 'amazing' if Sebastian Vettel kept his position within the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), insisting that he could 'do a lot of good' for Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton reveals HEARTWARMING reason behind iconic F1 design
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartfelt story from his childhood that revealed his father's influence behind his iconic yellow helmet design.
➡️ READ MORE