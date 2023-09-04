Verstappen hits out at 'JEALOUS' Hamilton as Mercedes drivers PUNISHED by stewards and Wolff reveals 'escape clause' decision – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 4 September 2023 00:27

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has responded to Lewis Hamilton's recent comments, suggesting that the seven-time world champion might be "jealous" of his current success.

Hamilton hit with PENALTY after Piastri collision at Italian Grand Prix

An otherwise quiet Italian GP burst into life as Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri collided at the second chicane.

Russell hit with STEWARDS PENALTY during Italian Grand Prix

George Russell was handed a five second time penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Wolff sheds light on 'ESCAPE CLAUSE' discussions over Hamilton's Mercedes contract

Toto Wolff has confirmed that there is not an 'escape clause' in Lewis Hamilton's contract, after the 38-year-old signed a deal to remain at Mercedes until the end of 2025.

Hamilton issues X-RATED verdict after Italian Grand Prix qualifying performance

Lewis Hamilton has given a scathing review of his performance in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, labelling it as 's***'.

