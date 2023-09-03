Wolff sheds light on 'ESCAPE CLAUSE' discussions over Hamilton's Mercedes contract

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 September 2023 06:57

Toto Wolff has confirmed that there is not an 'escape clause' in Lewis Hamilton's contract, after the 38-year-old signed a deal to remain at Mercedes until the end of 2025.

The seven-time world champion signed a new two-year deal on Thursday, committing his future to the team where he has won six of his world championships.

This means that he is on course to complete 13 consecutive seasons at Mercedes, breaking Michael Schumacher's Ferrari record of 11 consecutive seasons.

It's not the only one of Schumacher's records that Hamilton will be trying to break in the next couple of years. He will also hope to be able to challenge for the somewhat illusive eighth world championship title, becoming the most successful Formula 1 driver in history.

Having not won a race since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, Hamilton will be hoping for a quicker car in 2024 and 2025 to help him challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport.

However, Wolff has assured Mercedes fans that the team and Hamilton and are committed to one another regardless of what happens in the future.

“I think it comes from both sides in this day and age, things change," he told Sky Sports.

"This is a dynamic environment, signing five-year contract means that you need to discuss is there any escape clause in case we are not providing him with a car that is performing.

"We didn’t entertain that; we said the foreseeable future is two years and that’s what we are committing to each other.

Mercedes on the attack

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a grand prix, at Interlagos in 2022

Hamilton wasn't the only one signing a contract on Thursday. Team-mate George Russell also extended his deal, meaning the pair will head into the next two seasons side-by-side.

They will both be hoping to be in a championship battle against one another, but the reality is Mercedes aren't quite there yet.

Success for both will be to become more regular race winners, with Russell only having one race win under his belt.

In having a seven-time world champion, and a young, talented driver who is already a race winner, Mercedes arguably have one of the most covetable driver line-ups on the grid.

It's up to the team now to produce a good car.

“He [Hamilton] sees that everybody in the team is maximum attack, we are pushing flat out. We are trying to improve the car in all areas. I think we have a power-unit that is sensational," Wolff continued.

"Overall, it’s physics, it’s not mystics. We are not getting it to a point yet that the car performs in a way that both of them can win championships or win races. So, this physics thing, we need to solve, but it’s not lacking any motivation or energy."

