Hamilton issues X-RATED verdict after Italian Grand Prix qualifying performance

Lewis Hamilton has given a scathing review of his performance in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, labelling it as 's***'.

The seven-time world champion only managed to put his Mercedes in eighth, whilst his team-mate George Russell finds himself starting up in fourth after pulling together a great lap at the end of Q3.

Hamilton, who recently signed a contract extension with the team keeping him in the sport until the end of 2025, was not pleased with his qualifying result.

And the Briton did not hold back after the session.

"S***," he bluntly told Viaplay when asked for his thoughts on qualifying.

"It was terrible, it was a bad session. but you know, sometimes that happens. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn't," he added.

"I was struggling absolutely every lap, there wasn't one lap that felt good for me, just struggled to get out of Q1, nearly didn't make it, and then struggled to get into Q3, so balance issues. Struggling with the car. It's not a strong circuit for me in general, but George did a great job today."

Mercedes looking to battle back at Monza

Both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season at least

Qualifying was dominated by the story of Carlos Sainz putting his Ferrari on pole at the team's home race, beating Max Verstappen in front of an adoring home crowd.

Mercedes headed into the weekend full of optimism with both of their drivers confirming that they will stay with the team for at least another two seasons.

In Russell and Hamilton, they arguably have one of the most complete driver line-ups on the grid, with the team's challenge now is to provide them with a car capable of winning regularly.

The team's last victory came at the Brazilian GP in 2022 when Russell led home a 1-2, whereas Hamilton hasn't won a race since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021.

They will now be hoping to surprise a few people tomorrow at a track that has provided plenty of upsets in recent years, not least when Pierre Gasly took advantage of a red flag and a 10 second time penalty for Hamilton to take victory in his AlphaTauri in 2020.

