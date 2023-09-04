Dan McCarthy

Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson believes Max Verstappen learned from his crash with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 en route to another race win at Monza on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman won his tenth successive race in the sport, breaking a record held by Sebastian Vettel.

Even though he didn't begin the race on pole position, he came through to take the win after overhauling Carlos Sainz early in the race and never looked back.

Verstappen initially made his move at the opening chicane as Sainz locked up and the Dutchman had the pace down the Curva Grande to take the lead.

Two years ago, Verstappen attempted to make a similar move on Lewis Hamilton but was too aggressive and his car launched on top of the Mercedes, sending both drivers out of the race.

Hamilton and Verstappen came together in 2021 on more than one occasion

Speaking after the race on Sky Sports F1, Davidson says the lack of ultra-aggression was a sign of Verstappen's increasing maturity as a driver and reckons he learned from the experience.

"If you’re going to give yourself a realistic chance of going around the outside to make sure you’re there for the next corner, you’ve got to have your front wheel absolutely alongside the other front wheel of the other car," he said.

“It’s very reminiscent, I feel this situation here from 2021 with Max vs Lewis. In that moment, back then, Max did carry on around the outside and didn’t back out of it.

“I believe in that moment in 2021, taught Max well. So what does he do? He puts the brakes on, backs out of it and lives to fight another day. That was brilliant, it was brilliantly done."

