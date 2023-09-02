Perez suffers NIGHTMARE end to FP3 as Red Bull work to fix qualifying scare

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 2 September 2023 13:37 - Updated: 13:37

Sergio Perez suffered a nightmare end to his final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, after Red Bull brought the car in early following a suspected leak from his power unit.

Yet according to Sky Sports' pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, the team believe the issue to be related to an oil leak after removing the floor of his car.

The Mexican will have a nervous wait ahead of qualifying later this afternoon, after his RB19 was brought back into the garage to undergo further work with nine minutes left to go in FP3.

More to follow...

