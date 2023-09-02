F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 2 September 2023 10:30

F1 qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday September 2) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Although qualifying will not be as important compared to other races on the calendar this year given the nature of the circuit, Max Verstappen will no doubt still look to make a statement as he aims to put on a show in Italy.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying at Monza.

F1 Qualifying, Italian Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12am (Midnight) Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

In Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.