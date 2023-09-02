F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday September 2) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Although qualifying will not be as important compared to other races on the calendar this year given the nature of the circuit, Max Verstappen will no doubt still look to make a statement as he aims to put on a show in Italy.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying at Monza.
F1 Qualifying, Italian Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12am (Midnight) Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
