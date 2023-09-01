F1 winner's EXIT 'agreed already' as Schumacher drops hints over replacement and Mercedes reveal HUGE news - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 1 September 2023 00:27

Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Sergio Perez’s time at Red Bull is soon to end, even claiming that arrangements for him to exit the team are already underway.

Schumacher hints that Verstappen will CHOOSE current F1 driver as Perez replacement

Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Max Verstappen has the power to choose his own team-mate at Red Bull as he voiced his thoughts on Lando Norris joining the Dutchman.

Hamilton SIGNS new Mercedes contract as Russell also agrees new deal

There had been much speculation over the seven-time world champion's future with his previous deal having been set to expire at the end of the current season.

Leclerc reveals where Vasseur DIFFERS from Binotto as Ferrari F1 boss

Charles Leclerc assessed the key differences between Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and predecessor Mattia Binotto heading into the Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Sainz mobbed by fans in Milan as Ferrari pressure builds

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have shared videos and photos of hundreds of screaming fans welcoming the Ferrari team to Milan as pressure on the team mounts ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

