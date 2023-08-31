Leclerc reveals where Vasseur DIFFERS from Binotto as Ferrari F1 boss

Janice Kusters

Charles Leclerc assessed the key differences between Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and predecessor Mattia Binotto heading into the Italian Grand Prix.

The Tifosi will turn out in force to cheer on the Scuderia this weekend, as the Monegasque driver attempts to win the the team's home race for the first time since 2019.

The build-up to the Monza race is more fervent than any other for Ferrari and the drivers certainly get put through their paces even more readily during media availability.

Speaking in an interview with La Repubblica, Leclerc openly discussed the contrasts between his former team principal, Mattia Binotto, and Vasseur, who succeeded him.

Leclerc believes that, as an outsider, Vasseur brought a fresh perspective and a more direct style of communication to Ferrari – and the 25-year-old race gave an unreserved endorsement of the Frenchman's vision for the team.

Leclerc: I agree with all Vasseur's plans

Fred Vasseur worked with Charles Leclerc during the driver's rookie year at Alfa Romeo

"I agree with all his plans," said Leclerc.

“He brings a different method of work than Mattia Binotto. It is interesting to see the point of view of those who, from the outside, make you see things you have not noticed before in so many years.

“Our relationship is direct; it speaks to me openly without prevaricating, which helps me as a driver. It's not that I missed it before, but there is this sincerity with Fred.”

Vasseur's challenge at Ferrari

Fred Vasseur on the Ferrari pit wall

When Vasseur took the reins in January, it set the stage for a transitional year for the team.

Much of the groundwork was already laid and the car completely built, and the Frenchman has therefore been afforded time to find his feet before diving in deep and completely overhauling the Maranello-based operation.

With Ferrari currently trailing in fourth place in the championship and yet to secure a win this season, the imminent home race in Monza comes with expectation and pressure and the Tifosi and the Italian media have never been patient when results are down.

Although his relationship with Leclerc is not in question, Vasseur is likely in for a tough ride if the team doesn't improve in the long run.

