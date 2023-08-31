Lauren Sneath

Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Max Verstappen has the power to choose his own team-mate at Red Bull as he voiced his thoughts on Lando Norris joining the Dutchman.

The F1 pundit and brother of Michael Schumacher, seven-time F1 world champion, feels that Verstappen’s prowess on track and importance for the team grant him the opportunity to make key decisions on who is alongside him during the F1 season.

Norris and Verstappen are good friends, and the McLaren driver has proven time and time again that he is strong contender on track. Now, Schumacher feels that Verstappen could hand Norris the opportunity to race in the most dominant car on the grid.

In his column for Sky Germany, Schumacher wrote: “I could already imagine that Lando Norris will become Verstappen's new teammate. The two seem to be good friends.”

Schumacher explained that it is not out of the ordinary for F1 champions to have a hand in team decisions such as this, saying that F1 legends Ayrton Senna and Michael were also offered such a privilege.

He continued: “I assume that Verstappen will ultimately decide who will be his teammate. This is nothing unusual. This already existed with Senna, my brother also had this right.

“If a driver like Verstappen contributes so much to the team's success, I also think it's good to keep his back as free as possible.”

The pundit insisted that Sergio Perez’s time at Red Bull is soon to end, suggesting that errors during the Dutch Grand Prix will impact his future with the team.

The former grand prix winner stated he believed that there had 'already been agreements regarding a separation after the end of the season.'

