Top F1 pundit claims Perez exit from Red Bull 'AGREED already'

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 31 August 2023 12:59 - Updated: 14:06

Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Sergio Perez’s time at Red Bull is soon to end, even claiming that arrangements for him to exit the team are already underway.

The Mexican driver has struggled under pressure this season despite banking two early race wins in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia – and the top F1 pundit reckons his time with the sport's leading constructor is limited.

Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen has shown ominous consistency and form, winning every race other than those two and proving to be close to unbeatable on track.

As the end of the season nears, rumours are flying about potential changes to F1 teams for next year, and Schumacher appears convinced that Perez’s ‘days at Red Bull are numbered’.

The driver-turned-pundit has put this down to Perez’s latest ‘mistake’, made at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Perez bumped the wall entering the pitlane during the rainy Zandvoort race, and was also awarded a time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, meaning he dropped to fourth place and missed out on a podium.

Sergio Perez made a 'mistake' at the Dutch Grand Prix which cost him a podium place

Schumacher: Perez has made 'serious blunders'

In his column for Sky Germany, Schumacher said: “Sergio Perez made another mistake when he drove against the gang at the pit entrance and also got a penalty in this action, which cost him second place in the end.

“I think his days at Red Bull are numbered. Dr. Helmut Marko is not exactly known for his warm-hearted way of dealing with Perez.

“I believe that Perez as a guy can't handle it so well, so could also explain these serious blunders.”

Schumacher even implied that arrangements for Perez to leave the team are already in motion, saying: “Perez seemed in a very bad mood, disappointed and also absent all weekend.

“I think there have already been agreements regarding a separation after the end of the season.”

READ MORE: Verstappen on course for ANOTHER record as Russell suffers worst Mercedes result ever