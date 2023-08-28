Ricciardo expected RETURN date given as F1 star handed recovery present and Norris reveals Verstappen frustration - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Monday 28 August 2023 00:27

Christian Horner has provided an update on Daniel Ricciardo's health and disclosed a potential return date for the AlphaTauri star.

Ricciardo given HEARTWARMING recovery present after shocking F1 injury

Daniel Ricciardo may be disappointed not to be able to race in the Dutch Grand Prix following an accident during a practice session that left him injured, but Zandvoort marshals seem to have found a way to sugarcoat his sadness.

Norris reveals FRUSTRATION at perfect Verstappen ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris has expressed his wish for Max Verstappen to make a mistake, describing the situation as 'frustrating' due to the Dutchman's consistent error-free performances.

Leclerc complains of 'MASSIVE' difficulties with Ferrari car at Dutch Grand Prix

The Monegasque driver, previously touted by many as a strong challenger to defending champion Max Verstappen, has had a rocky season so far and this weekend looks set to continue the pattern.

