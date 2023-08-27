Ricciardo given HEARTWARMING recovery present after shocking F1 injury

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 27 August 2023 12:57

Daniel Ricciardo may be disappointed not to be able to race in the Dutch Grand Prix following an accident during a practice session that left him injured, but Zandvoort marshals seem to have found a way to sugarcoat his sadness.

The AlphaTauri driver, only a few weeks into his return to the F1 grid after a period as a reserve, was unable to use his left hand as he climbed out of his car following a shunt at turn three during free practice.

Later, an X-ray proved that Ricciardo had indeed broken a metacarpal bone in his hand, and the team confirmed that he would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the rest of the weekend.

READ MORE: Horner provides health update on Ricciardo and sets return expectation

While Ricciardo was undoubtedly disappointed with the incident and its consequences, the Zandvoort marshals stationed at turn three did their best to lift his spirits with a heartfelt gift.

Ricciardo's care package

The officials delivered a package of stroopwafels, a local delicacy from the Netherlands, to the AlphaTauri driver.

Alongside the thoughtful present, the marshals wrote Ricciardo a message, wishing him well in his recovery.

The note read: "Hi Daniel, hope your wrist is OK!

“We'd love to see you back in the car this weekend! Hope the stroopwafels arrive in one piece. Kind regards from the turn three marshals."

AlphaTauri shared photographs of the sweet treat on Twitter, with the caption: “Dear turn three marshals, your Stroopwafel for Daniel have been delivered. thanks for your warm message. Fingers crossed.”

dear turn 3 marshals, your Stroopwafel for Daniel have been delivered. thanks for your warm message. fingers crossed 🤞 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/I6rL3YWnkp — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 25, 2023

READ MORE: Wolff names DISASTER that affected Hamilton's qualifying at Zandvoort