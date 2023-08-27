Russell praises F1 RIVAL in selfless admission over team radio

Joe Ellis

Sunday 27 August 2023

George Russell couldn't hide his delight after hearing what Alex Albon had managed to do at the Dutch GP.

The Thai driver races for Williams, Russell's first and former team in F1, and achieved their best grid position for several years with fourth at Zandvoort.

Russell's engineer informed him of Albon's result as he was on his cooldown lap at the end of qualifying, leaving Russell amazed.

He couldn't help but be proud of his good friend and former team for such a good result on a track that wouldn't necessarily suit their car.

Stunned

George was fast in qualifying, and quick to congratulate his mate Alex 🙌#DutchGP @GeorgeRussell63 pic.twitter.com/EkGBzKrK9G — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2023

"Wow, well done Albono and Williams," Russell said over the team radio after qualifying at the Dutch GP.

It was a great day for another of Russell's best mates on the grid as Lando Norris qualified second in the McLaren, half a second behind Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Albon has scored all of Williams' points so far in 2023 and has been attracting eyes from some bigger teams in F1.

His performances alone have seen Williams climb to seventh in the standings above Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri.

