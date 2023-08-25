Russell SURPRISED by Ricciardo's party behaviour during F1 break

Dan Davis

Friday 25 August 2023 21:57

George Russell has admitted he was pleasantly surprised with Daniel Ricciardo's impeccable behaviour during their boozy reunion at a party spot in Ibiza.

The two drivers once again rubbed shoulders, albeit away from the track, during the summer break as they watched Martin Garrix's DJ set at Ushuaia Ibiza.

With Formula 1 briefly placed on hold after the Belgian Grand Prix, Russell and Ricciardo made the most of their time off and jetted out to Spain to let loose.

READ MORE: Ricciardo's F1 summer break work UNDONE after discipline breach

Russell, Ricciardo and their respective girlfriends, Heidi Berger and Carmen Mundt, all posed for a picture that was later shared across social media.

And speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Russell lifted the lid on his night out with Ricciardo, who left him impressed in lieu of drunken antics.

Ricciardo well-behaved

"It was good, it was good," Russell said. "We both knew we were going to the same place and we bumped into Logan [Sargeant] as well, so yeah.

"Daniel was very well-behaved. I was pretty impressed.

"I think Daniel had done his partying in the six months prior, so yeah, it was a pretty good week."

The duo are likely to have been guests of Garrix, given Russell captioned his photo: "Crazy who you bump into on holiday! Thanks for the invite @martingarrix."

Hilariously, motorsport legend Sir Jackie Stewart left a comment underneath the post, joking: "We've all had that one guy from the office you can't shake off."

READ MORE: Russell makes ambitious prediction for Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix