F1 News Today: Ricciardo EXIT not ruled out as Horner makes sly jibe and Verstappen in underestimation claim

Dan Ripley

Sunday 27 August 2023 05:57

Damon Hill has weighed in on Daniel Ricciardo's comments about his future at Red Bull, and while he acknowledges that the "Honey Badger" has a great opportunity at AlphaTauri, he believes he should take a broader view.

Horner takes a BOLD SWIPE at McLaren following qualifying

Christian Horner was left surprised over McLaren's lack of pace in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, admitting he thought the Woking outfit would put up a bigger challenge for pole position.

Verstappen admits UNDERESTIMATING Zandvoort despite pole

Max Verstappen secured his third consecutive pole position at Zandvoort on a very slippery wet track, which turned out to be more challenging than he expected.

Steiner reveals FURY after Magnussen crashes out at Zandvoort

Guenther Steiner has voiced his frustration regarding Kevin Magnussen’s FP3 crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, stating they now have just one wing remaining.

