Lawson names reason he STRUGGLED during qualifying in Zandvoort

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 21:27

Liam Lawson has labelled his unexpected Formula 1 debut as “very hectic”, highlighting the challenges he had during qualifying in Zandvoort.

The rookie driver stepped in for Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri seat for the rest of the race weekend, following Ricciardo's hand injury from a crash in FP2.

However, despite this being a huge opportunity for the New Zealand driver, he has still expressed his struggles in coming into the seat so suddenly.

“I feel ok. It’s been very hectic is a good way to put it,” he said speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying. “Very tricky conditions to be honest. I haven’t driven before so I was quite surprised by how high the grip is, but how easy it is to over slip and then have issues basically.

“Tomorrow is going to be a long race. I feel ok right now. Obviously, the conditions [are] not as difficult as dry physically, so I expect it to be a lot more tough tomorrow. This track is definitely a tricky one, with all the banking and it’s quite bumpy in places. It’s a track that takes a lot of confidence and this weekend that’s quite difficult for me to grab so quickly.”

Tough Track

Numerous drivers have openly acknowledged the challenges of navigating the Zandvoort track, with McLaren's Lando Norris emphasizing the track's difficulty for overtaking.

These challenges are particularly pronounced in wet conditions, adding an extra layer of complexity to the racing dynamics.

Despite hurdles, Lawson maintains a positive outlook on his current situation and is determined make the most of his opportunity by giving his best effort to gain valuable experience.

“Learn as much as I can. Obviously tomorrow if it’s dry, it’ll be again the first time driving in the dry, so basically a big learning weekend [and] hopefully I can take a lot from it,” Lawson added.

Despite qualifying in the P20, Lawson has displayed remarkable determination during the qualifying session. It's noteworthy that just 24 hours prior, he was unaware that he would even occupy an F1 seat, showing his impressive adaptability and commitment.

