F1 fairytale comes to an end as Ferrari boss draws early battle lines - GPFans F1 Recap

Friday 27 January 2023 22:30

New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has made clear he will "take action" with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz should he have to determine a hierarchy. Read more...

Kubica F1 career over as major sponsor jumps to AlphaTauri

Robert Kubica's F1 career looks to be over with major backer Orlen becoming title partner of AlphaTauri for the upcoming season. Read more...

FIA chief in firing line again for "unprofessional" snub

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been accused of being "unprofessional" and "discourteous" in another stinging rebuke, this time from a House of Lords peer. Read more...

Ricciardo denied Red Bull Bathurst dream

Daniel Ricciardo will not take Red Bull's RB7 on a dream blast up Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 12 Hours. Read more...

Vettel not ruling out scratching rally "itch" after F1 retirement