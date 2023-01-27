Kubica F1 career over as major sponsor jumps to AlphaTauri

Ewan Gale

Friday 27 January 2023 08:44

Robert Kubica's F1 career looks to be over with major backer Orlen becoming title partner of AlphaTauri for the upcoming season.

The Polish driver completed a fairytale comeback to the sport in 2019 with Williams, eight years after his life-threatening rally crash, before taking on a reserve role with Alfa Romeo.

But with Orlen switching allegiance, it is unlikely Kubica will take on duties given AlphaTauri's place in the Red Bull junior ladder.

Team principal Franz Tost said: “I’m pleased to be starting the 2023 season with such positive news for the team.

"Orlen are one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase their brand awareness, through the global platforms we offer as a team.

"I’m looking forward to seeing their logo featured on our new car at the launch in New York City next month and also how this partnership progresses over the coming years."