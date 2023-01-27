Ian Parkes

Friday 27 January 2023 08:10 - Updated: 08:19

New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has made clear he will "take action" with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz should he have to determine a hierarchy.

From the outset, since starting on January 9, Vasseur has told both drivers they are on an equal footing going into the third season of their partnership.

Ahead of their first year together in 2021, Leclerc was arguably favoured over then-newcomer Sainz given he had come through the Scuderia ranks and was set for his third campaign with the team.

For 2022, Leclerc's early form again theoretically gave him the edge in calls from the pit wall as Sainz struggled to adapt to his car following the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations.

With Vasseur's arrival, it has been suggested that his past relationship with Leclerc given he was boss at Sauber in 2018 and the Monégasque enjoyed his debut F1 campaign with the team favours the 25-year-old.

Read more...Ferrari vow issued by new boss Vasseur - 'I run the team as I want'

Asked if he had a clear number one and two driver policy, speaking to selected media including GPFans, Vasseur replied: "I was not expecting this question [laughs].

"There is a clear situation, it's the same everywhere - we have two very good drivers and both of them are able to do a job.

"We will have the capacity to provide them with the same car, the same structure and the same support.

"What is clear is that the target is to win with Ferrari, and for Ferrari.

"There will be no number one and number two, but if at one stage we have to take action, then we will take action.

"It doesn't matter if it's for one or the other, but if at one stage in the season we have to do something, then I will do it."

No Ferrari timeline on Leclerc/Sainz favouritism

For Vasseur, calls will be made as and when a situation dictates.

"It's not a matter to take a decision in June or September," he added.

"You take a decision when it's obvious one is in a much better position than the other, and not before.

"It could be two races before the end, it could be before."