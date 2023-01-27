Ricciardo denied Red Bull Bathurst dream

Ewan Gale

Friday 27 January 2023 12:42

Daniel Ricciardo will not take Red Bull's RB7 on a dream blast up Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 12 Hours.

Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson has been selected to perform the demonstration runs across the weekend at the Australian venue.

The New Zealander completed a number of practice sessions for both teams last season and has taken part in the Abu Dhabi post-season tests the past two years.

Ricciardo had been touted for the role given his new position as Red Bull third driver which allows him to undertake commercial activities.

The Australian has long expressed a desire to take to the famous mountain circuit, though will be forced to wait for the opportunity.

“I’m super excited," said Lawson. "I’ve never been to Bathurst before so it’ll be a first for me. It’s a track that I’ve done a lot in sim racing and iRacing.

"Being from New Zealand, Supercars is a massive series and I’ve grown up watching it, especially the Bathurst 1000. It’s always been one of the biggest events that I’ve known.

“I’m excited to finally tackle the Mountain and in that car as well - in the RB7 - which I have had the privilege of driving once and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.

“I’m really excited to have that opportunity again at such a unique place, and to see the fans' reaction to the car because I think it will be quite cool.”