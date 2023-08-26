F1 News Today: Verstappen left in a RAGE while Hamilton reveals excitement after Dutch Grand Prix replacement is confirmed
Max Verstappen raged over the team radio as he nearly collided with the back of a slow Nico Hulkenberg during Dutch Grand Prix practice.
Hamilton reveals 'EXCITEMENT' after major Mercedes change at Dutch Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his excitement upon driving for Mercedes again ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, insisting that the W14 was feeling much better out on track at Zandvoort.
Ricciardo's Dutch Grand Prix replacement CONFIRMED after hand break
Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a broken bone in his hand and will not be able to race at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with Liam Lawson to replace him.
Norris UNCERTAIN on pole position despite impressive FP2 performance
Lando Norris has expressed his uncertainty about his ability to contend for pole position at Zandvoort, despite topping the timesheets in Free Practice Two.
Ted’s Notebook CANCELLED for the Dutch Grand Prix Weekend
Ted Kravitz’s much-loved ‘Ted’s Notebook’ will not take place at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with the Sky Sports F1 pundit still enjoying his summer break.
