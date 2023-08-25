Ted’s Notebook CANCELLED for the Dutch Grand Prix Weekend

Anna Malyon

Friday 25 August 2023 22:57

Ted Kravitz’s much-loved ‘Ted’s Notebook’ will not take place at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with the Sky Sports F1 pundit still enjoying his summer break.

Kravitz revealed that he and his colleague, Simon Lazenby, won’t be present at Zandvoort, with them instead opting to attend the Edinburgh Festival.

“I won't be there [Zandvoort], Simon [Lazenby] and I are doing some experimental dance at the Edinburgh Festival. I and the notebook will return at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza,” he said signing off his last episode of Ted's Notebook in Belgium.

Rachel Brookes also noted the absence of Kravitz and Lazenby, sharing who would be taking their positions in the pit lane.

“Ted and Simon are at the Edinburgh Fringe at the moment, getting involved in some experimental dance,” she said. "So, they’re not here this weekend. So, in the pit lane instead we have Karun Chandhok and Bernie Collins.

“Ted said at the end of his notebook in Spa that’s where he’s gone for his summer holiday so he will back with us next week.”

Martin Brundle (L) and Ted Kravitz (R) have become synonymous with Sky Sports' F1 coverage

The sight of both Kravitz and Lazenby missing from a race weekend is unusual given their prominent roles within the Sky F1 team.

Kravitz’s absence has been a rarity this season, missing just one race weekend during the Spanish Grand Prix in June. On that occasion, he opted for a leisurely longboat journey along the Grand Union Canal.

However, this race weekend could prove to be an unmissable occasion, as the anticipation builds for Max Verstappen to potentially make history.

Verstappen will be looking to win his third consecutive home race at Zandvoort this weekend, but could also equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive race wins in a season.

Although Kravitz might not witness Verstappen matching the record, we can certainly anticipate his insights next week in Monza.

