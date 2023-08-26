F1 Qualifying: Dutch Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 26 August 2023 08:57

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday August 26) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Qualifying will be vitally important given the few overtaking opportunities. Max Verstappen will no doubt be looking to make a statement as he aims to put on a show in front of his home crowd.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Zandvoort.

F1 Qualifying, Dutch Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 3pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday

South Africa: 3pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Saturday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

In Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.