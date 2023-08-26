F1 Qualifying: Dutch Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday August 26) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Qualifying will be vitally important given the few overtaking opportunities. Max Verstappen will no doubt be looking to make a statement as he aims to put on a show in front of his home crowd.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Zandvoort.
F1 Qualifying, Dutch Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 3pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday
South Africa: 3pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Saturday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
