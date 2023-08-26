Luis Raya

After returning from the summer break, Fernando Alonso couldn't resist a local delicacy offered to him by home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Far from exotic islands, the Spanish driver spent his vacation at his museum and go karting track in Asturias, working on his endurance and getting himself ready for the second half of the Formula 1 season. To stay fit at 42-years-old, he arguably has to train harder than the rest.

However, upon arriving in Zandvoort, some fans offered Alonso a package of stroopwafels, the typical Dutch round waffle biscuits, and the Spanish driver couldn't resist taking them.

"You never say no to a cookie," said the Aston Martin driver, with a smile on his face as he raised his 'trophy'.

Alonso hoping for podium return

At the beginning of the season, Aston Martin started as the second fastest team on the grid, only behind Red Bull. However, as the season progressed, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari introduced more upgrades, causing the British team's performance to drop in the recent races.

Team principal Mike Krack had already promised a significant upgrade package for the Dutch Grand Prix before the summer break, with more updates expected for the upcoming rounds.

The Spanish driver of course still has hope for the team's new upgrades, aiming to return to the podium. For now, the upgrades introduced by Aston Martin – seen during the first practice session on Friday – focus on a new diffuser and numerous changes to the car's floor.

