F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Formula One returns from the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix on a weekend when Max Verstappen will be looking to make history in front of his home fans.
The Dutchman is already a shoo-in to retain his world championship, leading the standings by 125 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez as he seeks to land a third world title.
But in a season where so far Red Bull have won all 12 races, Verstappen will be chasing his ninth win in a row, which would see him match the all-time record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.
But it might not be that easy for Verstappen on a weekend when unpredictable weather could play a big role.
The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Zandvoort.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday August 25, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Zandvoort with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Zandvoort): 12.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 11.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 5.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Friday
South Africa: 12.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday August 25, 2023
Local time (Zandvoort): 4pm Friday
UK time (BST): 3pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Friday
United States (Central Time): 9am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Friday
South Africa: 4pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra and NPO1
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
