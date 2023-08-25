F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Dan Ripley

Friday 25 August 2023 06:27

Formula One returns from the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix on a weekend when Max Verstappen will be looking to make history in front of his home fans.

The Dutchman is already a shoo-in to retain his world championship, leading the standings by 125 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez as he seeks to land a third world title.

But in a season where so far Red Bull have won all 12 races, Verstappen will be chasing his ninth win in a row, which would see him match the all-time record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

But it might not be that easy for Verstappen on a weekend when unpredictable weather could play a big role.

The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Zandvoort.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday August 25, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Zandvoort with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Zandvoort): 12.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 11.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 5.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Friday

South Africa: 12.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday August 25, 2023

Local time (Zandvoort): 4pm Friday

UK time (BST): 3pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Friday

United States (Central Time): 9am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Friday

South Africa: 4pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra and NPO1

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

