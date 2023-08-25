F1 team announce 2024 lineup as Wolff claims old Hamilton has gone and Vettel reveals shock - GPFans F1 recap
F1 News
F1 team announce 2024 lineup as Wolff claims old Hamilton has gone and Vettel reveals shock - GPFans F1 recap
Haas have named an unchanged driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff claims the old Hamilton has GONE from Mercedes
Toto Wolff has admitted that he is now working with 'Hamilton 2.0,' a driver who is dealing with a prolonged period of not being the best in the world.
➡️ READ MORE
Vettel admits SHOCK statistic forced him to take action amid F1 exit
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has said he was left feeling shocked at his carbon footprint, when looking at the impact of his lifestyle on the environment.
➡️ READ MORE
Former engineer discusses CHALLENGES of working with Verstappen
Max Verstappen's former performance engineer Blake Hinsey has said he left his role with the world champion because of the challenges faced by travelling around the world.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes tease SHOCKING Verstappen theme for Dutch Grand Prix
Mercedes have teased an orange theme ahead of Max Verstappen’s home grand prix in Zandvoort this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE