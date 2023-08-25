F1 team announce 2024 lineup as Wolff claims old Hamilton has gone and Vettel reveals shock - GPFans F1 recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 25 August 2023 00:27

Haas have named an unchanged driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff claims the old Hamilton has GONE from Mercedes

Toto Wolff has admitted that he is now working with 'Hamilton 2.0,' a driver who is dealing with a prolonged period of not being the best in the world.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel admits SHOCK statistic forced him to take action amid F1 exit

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has said he was left feeling shocked at his carbon footprint, when looking at the impact of his lifestyle on the environment.

➡️ READ MORE

Former engineer discusses CHALLENGES of working with Verstappen

Max Verstappen's former performance engineer Blake Hinsey has said he left his role with the world champion because of the challenges faced by travelling around the world.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes tease SHOCKING Verstappen theme for Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes have teased an orange theme ahead of Max Verstappen’s home grand prix in Zandvoort this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE