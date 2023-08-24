F1 team announce 2024 driver line-up as MAJOR decision taken

Michael Clarke

Haas have named an unchanged driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for the 2024 season.

The announcement was made on Thursday that their line-up will stay the same with team principal Guenther Steiner happy to go into the next season with the same drivers.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward,” said Steiner in a statement.

“Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organisation pairs very well with that too.”

Haas lock in Hulkenberg and Magnussen

Magnussen returned to the sport in 2022 after a year out of the Haas team. The 30-year-old Danish racing driver has been competing in Formula 1 since 2014.

"I’m obviously very happy to see my relationship with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team extended once again,” stated Magnussen.

“My return in 2022 had been unexpected but was filled with numerous highlights, and although this season hasn’t gone quite as we’d hoped, we’ve still managed to get into the points and shown potential in the package we have.”

The partnership have a combined 346 career Formula 1 starts between them, and will continue into their second successive season racing together.

In 2023, Hulkenberg scored the team’s best finish of the season to-date, a seventh-place at the Australian Grand Prix in April.

The veteran German driver believes that it is good to have sorted a seat for next year’s season so early into 2023.

"It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance,” remarked Hulkenberg.

“I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene [Haas] and Guenther's passion for it. We're competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

The American run team currently sit eighth in the constructors' championship.

