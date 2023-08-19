Ricciardo reveals STUNNING hidden talent outside of F1

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 19 August 2023 22:57

Daniel Ricciardo has shown off his skills outside of Formula 1, after the AlphaTauri driver managed to do more than 100 'keepy ups' in support of the Australian women's national football team.

Ricciardo has ditched his role of Red Bull reserve driver for a seat on the F1 grid after he replaced the outgoing Nyck de Vries earlier this year.

With two drives under his belt for AlphaTauri, the Honey Badger will be eager to get his first points on the board as he ultimately looks to challenge Sergio Perez for his seat in 2025.

READ MORE: Ricciardo's recovery after being STUCK in washing machine

Yet during the summer break, Ricciardo took the chance to showcase his talents away from the sport as he demonstrated his skill with a football.

Ricciardo's hidden talent

Lending his support to the Australian women's team ahead of their World Cup semi-final against England earlier this week, the 34-year-old took on a challenge to see how many 'keepy ups' he could do in a row without letting the ball touch the ground.

Ricciardo managed a stunning 128 successive kicks before his run came to an end, an incredible feat for someone who does not play the sport professionally.

His caption accompanying the post read: "Let’s go Matildas [Australian women's team]! You’re giving me football fever and doing us Aussies proud. Go be awesome today in your semi-final!"

Despite being so adept with the ball, his national team did not have the same luck as they bowed out agonisingly short of the final, losing 3-1 to England under the lights in Sydney.

Ricciardo will now be shifting his focus back to F1 as he looks to score his first points of the season at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 aero expert explains Ricciardo improvement as MULTIPLE teams eye him up