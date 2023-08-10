Massa claims F1 NEEDS popular driver to stay in the sport for many years

Joe Ellis

Felipe Massa hopes that Daniel Ricciardo can stay in Formula 1 for several years after being given a lifeline at AlphaTauri.

The Australian replaced Nyck de Vries at Red Bull's sister team after being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022.

He hopes to get back to the Red Bull team in due course and take Sergio Perez's seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Massa, a former rival of Ricciardo's, believes F1 needs to keep him in the sport thanks to his huge following and marketability.

Massa: It was the correct change

Daniel Ricciardo wll have a busy summer break as he tries to catch up with the rest of the grid in the gym

"In my view, it was a correct change, from what De Vries was showing," Massa told Motorsport.com.

"In fact, I expected much more from him for the driver that he is. Something didn't fit, but I think the change was correct.

"I hope that Ricciardo stays there for many years because he is a very important player in F1.

"He is a guy that everyone likes, he is a guy who has a very important charisma, with many fans. Without a doubt, it is a positive change.”

