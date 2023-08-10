Wolff left FRUSTRATED as high flying team end 12-YEAR partnership and Perez left sweating at Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 10 August 2023 00:27

In candid remarks, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff openly expressed his sense of frustration surrounding the process to bring the W14 up to speed.

McLaren end 12-YEAR relationship with former F1 rivals

McLaren has finally left the Toyota Gazoo Racing wind tunnel in Europe with its own facility ready to use.

Marko reveals Perez CRISIS as 'Verstappen clause' rumours swirl

Helmut Marko has admitted that Sergio Perez 'was in a bit of a crisis' this season, but has dismissed the existence of a 'Max Verstappen clause' within the Mexican's contract.

Norris SLAMMED for not sharing Verstappen's CHAMPION mentality with McLaren team-mate

Dutch motorsports analyst Allard Kalff believes that Oscar Piastri has the same hunger as Max Verstappen to become world champion, something that is lacking in his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

