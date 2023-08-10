Wolff left FRUSTRATED as high flying team end 12-YEAR partnership and Perez left sweating at Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Wolff left FRUSTRATED as high flying team end 12-YEAR partnership and Perez left sweating at Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
In candid remarks, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff openly expressed his sense of frustration surrounding the process to bring the W14 up to speed.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren end 12-YEAR relationship with former F1 rivals
McLaren has finally left the Toyota Gazoo Racing wind tunnel in Europe with its own facility ready to use.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko reveals Perez CRISIS as 'Verstappen clause' rumours swirl
Helmut Marko has admitted that Sergio Perez 'was in a bit of a crisis' this season, but has dismissed the existence of a 'Max Verstappen clause' within the Mexican's contract.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris SLAMMED for not sharing Verstappen's CHAMPION mentality with McLaren team-mate
Dutch motorsports analyst Allard Kalff believes that Oscar Piastri has the same hunger as Max Verstappen to become world champion, something that is lacking in his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.
➡️ READ MORE