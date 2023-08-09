Marko reveals Perez CRISIS as 'Verstappen clause' rumours swirl

Matthew Hobkinson

Helmut Marko has admitted that Sergio Perez 'was in a bit of a crisis' this season, but has dismissed the existence of a 'Max Verstappen clause' within the Mexican's contract.

According to recent reports, there is a clause in Perez's Red Bull deal that would allow the team to adjust his salary should he fall 125 points behind his team-mate.

It is rumoured that Red Bull can now trigger the clause this month after the 33-year-old fell exactly 125 points behind Verstappen heading into the summer break.

Yet Marko has come to the defence of Perez, who despite being so far adrift of the two-time world champion, returned to form with consecutive podiums in Hungary and Belgium.

Marko: Perez was in a crisis

Sergio Perez is 125 points behind Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen

“I don’t know where this is coming from again,” Marko told F1-Insider.com. “It’s completely made up out of thin air.

“The contracts are precisely regulated. There will be no salary cuts.

“I can only say it again and again, we are leading the drivers’ championship with both drivers and are clearly ahead in the team ranking."

“As for Perez, he was in a bit of a crisis, but has turned the corner again in the last two races,” Marko added. “Verstappen can’t be beaten at the moment. Neither by Perez, nor by any other driver.

“Max is driving in a league of his own. There is therefore no reason to think about measures concerning Perez. May I remind you that he still has a contract with Red Bull Racing in 2024.”

