'Verstappen clause' in Red Bull contract REVEALED as Perez punished for performances

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 5 August 2023 20:27

Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract reportedly contains a clause that would see the Mexican's salary decrease should he drop a certain number of points behind Max Verstappen in the driver standings.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, there is a clause in Perez's Red Bull deal that would allow the team to adjust his salary should he fall 125 points behind his team-mate.

It is thought that Red Bull can trigger the clause this month after the 33-year-old fell exactly 125 points behind Verstappen heading into the summer break.

READ MORE: Verstappen title celebrations DELAYED after Red Bull interference

It therefore may mean that Perez's reported salary of $8m is set to take a hit for the rest of the season thanks to his inability to keep up with his team-mate.

De Telegraaf also state that they reached out to Red Bull, but the team did not comment regarding the specifics of Perez's contract.

The wider picture

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen claimed a 1-2 for Red Bull at the Belgian Grand Prix heading into the summer break

Regardless as to whether or not Perez's deal contains this so-called 'Verstappen clause', the pressure has continued to weigh down on his shoulders this season.

Two wins from the opening four races – at Baku and Jeddah – seemed to suggest that Verstappen was finally going to be rivalled for the top spot this year.

Yet Perez has been unable to keep up with his team-mate, as the two-time world champion has now gone on to win eight consecutive races in a row.

And although he may well have his seat locked in for the 2024 season, Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1, via AlphaTauri, means that Perez will have a fight on his hands for the 2025 spot to drive alongside Verstappen.

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit reveals EXACT moment Red Bull 'broke' Perez this season