Norris SLAMMED for not sharing Verstappen's CHAMPION mentality with McLaren team-mate

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 9 August 2023 14:57 - Updated: 16:51

Dutch motorsports analyst Allard Kalff believes that Oscar Piastri has the same hunger as Max Verstappen to become world champion, something that is lacking in his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

The young driver has more than proven his talents so far this season, outperforming fellow rookies Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries. At the halfway stage, Piastri is the only newcomer to score points.

He managed to clinch second place in the sprint race in Belgium with a superb drive, finishing behind championship leader Verstappen in the dominant Red Bull.

READ MORE: McLaren end 12-YEAR relationship with former F1 rivals

And Kalff, an ex-racer in Formula Ford, Formula Opel and Formula 3, was positive about Piastri’s support system under current manager, Mark Webber – the Australian nine-time grand prix winner – admitting that he has ‘a lot of confidence’ in him.

Kalff has high hopes for Piastri. As reported by Motorsport.com, he said of the Piastri-Webber team: “They are tough in the negotiations. They have left Alpine, because they wanted to go to McLaren.

“That contract [with Alpine] not arranged properly? We are leaving. I have a lot of confidence in Mark Webber.”

Mark Webber currently manages McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri

He added: “He manages Piastri. Webber himself has made the wrong choices in his career, I am confident that he is now making the right choices.”

Could Piastri be better than Norris?

Kalff noted similarities between Piastri and two-time world champion Verstappen, especially their drive to survive in the sport.

He explained: "They are the same type, they have to fight for them. He [Piastri] had to become champion every time to continue."

Kalff also suggested that Norris, Piastri’s team-mate at McLaren, has had an easier route, which could in turn impact his performance.

He said: “Norris has a good social background, he had an easy childhood. He comes from a very wealthy family.

“There is nothing wrong with that, but that may mean that you are not interested in the last tenth [of a second].”

READ MORE: Brundle names the ONE F1 driver operating well above expectations