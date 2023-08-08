Sky Sports F1 pundit LASHES OUT at angry fans for moaning about 'BORING' year

Dan Davis

Sky Sports pundit David Croft has hit out at those criticising Formula 1 as 'boring' this year despite Max Verstappen dominating the field.

Verstappen is on course for a third consecutive title with Red Bull, having swept aside his rivals, including team-mate Sergio Perez, so far this season.

The Dutchman has clinched victories in 10 of the 12 races before the summer break, including the last eight in a row, with Perez securing the other two wins in Baku and Jeddah earlier this year.

Red Bull and Verstappen have formed a formidable partnership, leading the heavyweight team to glory in each of the last 12 races – beating McLaren's 1988 run of 11 successive wins.

However, their purple patch has caused spectators to take aim at the lack of competitiveness in the sport, though Croft has waved away these allegations.

Croft: Marvel at Verstappen's 'excellence'

Red Bull are the only F1 team to celebrate victory at a race this season

Speaking on Sky's F1 podcast, Croft said: "It is so so easy to run with the herd here and say 'Oh, it’s boring because Max keeps winning'.

"Why not marvel at the record? At the excellence? At the consistency and to be that good for so long?

"All I would say is if you think the sight of cars going at 200 miles an hour plus, or doing 170 miles an hour through Maggots and Becketts, or showing the most supreme engineering challenge, in the hands of some of the most talented human beings ever to grab hold of a steering wheel, where we’re at tracks where you’re millimetres away from ruining your afternoon for 70-odd laps in a race.

"If you think that's boring, I can't help you. I really can't."

