Aston Martin team principal reveals 'PRIVILEGE' team enjoy

Mike Krack goes into the second half of the 2023 Formula 1 season full of pride for Aston Martin after four podium finishes so far.

The Aston Martin team principal stated that the team is at the beginning of 'something special', as he believes there's more yet to come from the British team who currently stand third in the constructors' championship.

Krack joined the team in 2022, where they endured a difficult season which saw four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel depart the team to retire.

Later in the year, it was announced that Fernando Alonso would replace Vettel. It's fair to say that many questioned his decision due to Aston Martin's lack of performance at the time, but their turnround in performance has proven clear as they're now outperforming Mercedes at some circuits, who previously dominated the sport.

A change in fortune

Despite the huge improvements that have been made so far, Krack implied that there's more yet to come in the second half of the season.

"The team is in a very interesting period right now," he said. "It's not something anyone is going to experience very often in their career, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

Aston Martin have managed to score points at every race so far this season, but their rivals McLaren have stepped up since bringing upgrades to Austria early on in July.

After their performance had seemingly cooled off slightly with McLaren's new found pace, in the Belgian Grand Prix they out scored the papaya team by six points.

It's safe to say that Lawrence Stroll's involvement in the team's rebranding and his investments have been fundamental in their turnaround. Only five years ago, the team was facing bankruptcy in their time as Force India.

Now, in 2023 they have the money to spend on development, giving them much more of an opportunity to challenge at the front of the grid.

