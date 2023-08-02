Hamilton DISMISSES Perez in damning verdict on 'exceptional' Verstappen

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 2 August 2023 09:57

Lewis Hamilton thinks he would give Max Verstappen a run for his money if he had the same RB19 at his disposal.

Verstappen is the championship leader by a whopping 125 points over his team-mate Sergio Perez after only 12 races.

Hamilton has suggested that if he was in Perez's car, the gap would be a lot smaller and he could even be ahead of the Dutchman.

As it is, Hamilton is fourth in the standings, one point behind Fernando Alonso although he is likely to go into third after the summer break if Mercedes continue to improve.

Hamilton: If I was in Sergio's car...

“If I was in Sergio’s car… Max would not be having the same time that he’s having now.”



“Do I want to be as fast as them? Of course,” Hamilton said. “Do I want a car as fast as theirs? Of course.

Despite Red Bull's success, Hamilton wants F1 to come up with new ideas to prevent any one driver or team from being so far ahead of the rest.

“Max and his team have done an exceptional job,” Hamilton added in an interview with Channel 4. “They truly deserve the success they’re having.

“I’m not trying to taint that at all but it’s about the conversation so that we don’t have my period or Schumacher’s period continue to dominate time and time again.

“We’ve got to continue to make changes so we have closer battles in the championship.”

