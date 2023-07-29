Leclerc reveals FRUSTRATION after second strong session for Ferrari

Yara Elshebiny

Saturday 29 July 2023 18:57

Charles Leclerc was left frustrated after Saturday's sprint shootout after missing out on pole position due to a mistake at Turn 9.

The Ferrari driver was on course to set the fastest lap but lost four tenths of a second in the process, dropping him down to fourth place on the grid. Max Verstappen took pole, with Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz in second and third place respectively.

The Monégasque was understandably disappointed after the session, but he still has a chance to move up in the sprint race and earn extra points.

However, these results won't affect his pole position for Sunday's race, which he gained after Verstappen's five-place gearbox penalty was applied in Friday's qualifying session.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Leclerc: I made a mistake

“I’m really disappointed today." Leclerc told Sky Sports F1. "Today we definitely had the potential to be on pole and I made a mistake at Turn Nine."

“Luckily I kept it on track but I lost like four-tenths there so I’m much more disappointed today."

“Today was nothing to do with the car, it felt great. The potential was there for pole but today was more me that I did a mistake. Apart from that the lap was really, really good.

“It’s a missed opportunity but we still have the Sprint later. I hope we can have a great race from where we start. I think it’s going to be in tricky conditions and we will see what happens.”

READ MORE: Wolff admits Mercedes 'BARN DOOR' didn't work in Belgian GP qualifying