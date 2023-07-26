BORING Hungarian GP a 'reality check' claims F1 team principal

Dan Davis

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes the procession of the Hungarian Grand Prix acted as a "reality check" for the team as their rollercoaster year continues.

Despite a superb start to the season and Fernando Alonso's six podiums to date, the constructor have taken backward steps, allowing their rivals to usurp them.

Alonso suffered his worst result of the campaign at the Hungaroring after finishing in ninth place, one spot ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll.

And after the veteran made his desire for rapid improvement clear post-race, Krack was left to reflect on yet another underwhelming weekend.

Krack: Hungary a reality check

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack

"Getting two cars home inside the points was the maximum today," he said.

"It was a quiet and uneventful race, and the results were in pace order as we finished behind our direct competitors.

"Both Lance and Fernando performed very well, but we are missing the performance to challenge higher up. Lance did particularly well to finish just behind Fernando from his initial grid position.

"Today is a reality check. We need to keep our heads down, keep working hard, and push through the developments to get back to where we were earlier in the season."

