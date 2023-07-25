Alonso makes BLUNT Aston Martin demand as team fall behind

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 25 July 2023 09:27

Fernando Alonso is not happy with the lack of development from Aston Martin after a string of disappointing results.

The Spaniard endured his worst race of 2023 at the Hungarian GP, where he finished a distant ninth behind the equally struggling Ferrari duo.

He still beat team-mate Lance Stroll, who came 10th, but Alonso was scoring podiums consistently at the start of the season.

The 41-year-old wants to get back to that level and continue the team's push for a strong constructors' finish and is demanding the team do something about it.

Alonso: Improve the car

Aston Martin thought the Hungaroring would suit them but it was the exact opposite

"Sure, we have fallen in performance compared to the beginning of the season," Alonso said, as per Mundo Deportivo.

"There is no doubt that we are suffering in these last few races, so we are working hard.

“It is a moment to grit our teeth, to be focused, to try to understand everything that is happening in the car, the good things that we said at the beginning of the year that it is not there, what we have been able to improve to try to retain it...improve the car, in short"

