F1 threaten FIA chief as Verstappen forces change - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 24 January 2023 22:30

F1 chiefs have accused Mohammed Ben Sulayem of behaving "in an unacceptable manner" after the FIA president aired his opinion over the valuation of the sport.

Verstappen Japan confusion sparks FIA points change

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has confirmed the F1 points system for shortened grands prix is to be revised following the confusion that arose after Max Verstappen's victory in last season's Japanese Grand Prix.

Helmet cams become mandatory for all 20 drivers after F1 deal struck

The mandatory use of helmet cam technology for all 20 F1 drivers has been confirmed with the sport striking a deal with Italian company Racing Force Group.

Russell reveals historical advantage over Hamilton

George Russell has revealed how his struggles with Williams gave him an advantage against Lewis Hamilton in the pair's first F1 season together at Mercedes.

How Andretti Cadillac Racing delivered on FIA ultimatum