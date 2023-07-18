Rosberg makes sensational claim that Perez could STOP Red Bull's winning streak

Joe Ellis

Nico Rosberg has claimed that Sergio Perez could end Red Bull's remarkable winning streak in 2023.

The Mexican won two of the first four races in the RB19 but has since failed to win and missed five Q3 sessions in a row in the fastest car on the grid.

Max Verstappen has since gone on a tear winning six races in a row while Perez has struggled to reach the podium from the lowly grid positions he has had.

Rosberg believes that Perez's current form will prevent Red Bull from winning every race if Verstappen comes across any problems.

Rosberg: Only one driver who can win

Sergio Perez is 99 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

“The difficulty is that, for the moment, they only have one driver who can win all the races, the other is always behind with many difficulties," Rosberg said in an interview with Marca.

"That's why it's more complicated, but it may be so. For Verstappen, it's just going to be a lot of races, yes.”

Perez will be hoping to get back among the front of the grid this Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but it's a track the Mexican has traditionally struggled with, having only secured one top five finish at the Hungaroring during his career.

He has already conceded that a title challenge is likely beyond the realms of possibility this season, with his main objective now to finish second ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

