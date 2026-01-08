Red Bull settles future of key Max Verstappen ally
Max Verstappen is set to continue working with his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase through the 2026 Formula 1 season, according to multiple reports.
Recent speculation had linked the London-born engineer with potential moves to teams such as Aston Martin and Williams. However, it now appears a firm decision has been made for Lambiase to remain in his current role at Red Bull for the foreseeable future.
Beyond serving as Verstappen’s race engineer, Lambiase also holds the position of Red Bull’s head of racing. With the opening round of the new season just two months away, replacing him would have presented a significant challenge for the team.
Lambiase's role in 2026 was always set to be discussed internally over the winter due to private circumstances, but De Telegraaf and other outlets now report that he will remain firmly ensconced in his current role to start this season.
Lambiase unlikely to land with new team soon
If Verstappen's long-time engineer had chosen to move elsewhere, he likely wouldn't have been in place with a new team for some time. His Red Bull contract runs through 2027, and F1 teams are notorious for ensuring that employees under contract have a period of gardening leave before joining a rival.
Chief strategy Will Courtenay, for example, was announced as McLaren's pick for sporting director all the way back in September 2024, but didn't start working for the papaya team until this week.
Lambiase's decision doesn't preclude him from moving into a different role later in the year if his circumstances change – or coming to an agreement with another team further down the line.
