Ferrari plans double-car strategy for early 2026 races

Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari squad plans to run two separate car configurations at the start of the 2026 season before finalising their preferred setup.

The team struggled under the last set of F1 regulations, ending the 2025 season a disappointing fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

After narrowly missing out on second place to Red Bull in 2024, Ferrari’s performance in 2025 represented a significant drop-off, falling well short of expectations for a team of their stature.

New regulations present Ferrari with an opportunity for a much-needed fresh start and a chance for technical director Loic Serra to prove he can be the difference maker at his new team.

The former Mercedes performance director is yet to put his stamp on the Scuderia's F1 machinery and the French engineer has already spoken to the media about how the team are getting 'creative' with the 'grey areas' of the 2026 rulebook.

Ferrari not aiming to perform at pre-season testing

The Maranello-based squad are set to run their own tests behind closed doors before the first round of team tests get underway between January 26 and January 30, which will also be conducted privately.

Ferrari are unlikely to be the only team to tweak their car before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with all three rounds of pre-season tests offering the opportunity to test two different car setups, rather than showing their rivals that they will be the team to beat this season.

'Spec A' will be take to the track in Barcelona at the end of January, with Italian media claiming this will primarily be used to test the power unit's electronics.

Then, 'Spec B' will be wheeled out for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to give their verdict on for the two Bahrain tests.

After all three rounds of pre-season testing are complete, Vasseur and his team will then settle on a car that they will hope can carry them higher up the competitive order than P4 by the time the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rolls around.

