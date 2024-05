What made this race so good?💡

The top 3 teams had the SAME PACE!

🥇Ferrari: 1.32.28

🥈McL: 1.32.30 (+0.02s/lap)

🥉RBR: 1:32.31 (+0.03s/lap)



McL has cooked with the upgrades, and Ferrari will bring theirs in Imola!@LandoNorris was quickest despite being Perez's traffic#F1… pic.twitter.com/jE1sE6n8MJ