Alonso worst team-mate as Horner is 'waste of time' - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 22 January 2023 22:30

Fernando Alonso has been slammed by former Ferrari team-mate Felipe Massa.

The Brazilian sounded off about his former colleague in controversial style.

Wolff's cheeky jab at 'waste of time' Horner

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff appears tired of talking about his rivalry with Christian Horner, if his comments in a recent interview are to be believed.

Petrov: F1 must allow Russia and our drivers to return

Former Grand Prix driver Vitaly Petrov has insisted it's time for Russia's sporting seclusion to stop and allow drivers wishing to compete under his native country's flag back on the grid.

Hamilton opens up about childhood bullying trauma

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about bullying in his childhood and the racism he endured at school.

'No clear plan' - Horner makes admission over Brazil team orders controversy

Christian Horner has admitted that Red Bull failed to plan for the scenario which led to the team orders fiasco in Brazil last season.

