Hamilton reacts to Mercedes' loss as Andretti ally revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Sunday 15 January 2023 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has delivered an "amazing" verdict on James Vowles' move from Mercedes to become the new Williams team principal. Read more...

Andretti reveals close ally in fight with F1

Michael Andretti has revealed a close ally is helping him in his fight to secure a future place in F1. Read more...

Hamilton and Russell to switch 'cycles of performance' - Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes there will continue to be cycles of performance between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as was the case last season. Read more...

Bold Verstappen claim made as F1 talent questioned

Formula E driver Oliver Rowland has made a bold claim in stating Max Verstappen would struggle to dominate in the all-electric championship. Read more...

Aston Martin viewed as "fledgling organisation" despite "long history"

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has described his role as "a challenge" after joining what he feels is a fledgling organisation. Read more...

