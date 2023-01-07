Hamilton Vettel "key moment" revealed as Ferrari hit with "slapstick" verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Saturday 7 January 2023 22:30

Sebastian Vettel has revealed the "key moment" for his relationship with former F1 rival Lewis Hamilton. Read more...

Ferrari garnished 2022 season with "slapstick" moments - ex-Mercedes chief

Former vice-president of Mercedes-Benz motorsport Norbert Haug has issued a 'slapstick at times but not catastrophic' verdict on Ferrari's difficult 2022 F1 season. Read more...

Why Honda partnership makes sense for Andretti Cadillac

Andretti has taken a major leap forward in its quest to join the F1 grid by gaining manufacturer backing with Cadillac. Read more...

Webber reveals "pivotal" detail ahead of Piastri debut

Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber believes the Australian's seat time with McLaren ahead of his rookie F1 season is "pivotal" for his success. Read more...

How F1 brains 'forgot' about critical regulation danger

F1 technical chief Pat Symonds has conceded he "forgot" about the dangers posed to the sport's new era of regulations by proposing. Read more...

Why de Vries took Red Bull call into his own hands